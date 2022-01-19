Letter from Aaron Becker: KUSD's absurd COVID response

In early January, the Kenosha School Board held a meeting to decide whether schools would switch to “remote” (virtual) instruction due to COVID.

With the teachers’ union pushing for virtual, dozens of parents attended that meeting and made it clear our patience is gone. We emphasized that children have a low risk for serious COVID illness, vaccines are readily available, students learn best in person and this is just getting silly.

The School Board wisely voted to keep our schools open.

That lasted five minutes.

Within a week, 27 of Kenosha’s public schools switched to fully virtual classes anyway. This means that — despite the abundance of a “safe and effective” vaccine — students as young as 5 are sitting home all day, eating Cheetos and staring at computer screens, so we can all pretend they’re learning. Meanwhile, parents’ work schedules have been upended.

We’re told this is necessary because these schools exceeded their COVID thresholds. But many wonder if that’s accurate. Is it possible that some teachers began calling in sick (or reporting a COVID exposure) in retaliation for not getting their way? Is it really coincidence that the dominos fell this quickly, practically in unison?

And yet, it gets worse.

This week, KUSD decided that the virus is terrifying only in the classroom, nowhere else.

A Jan. 10 mass email explains that “all extracurricular activities may resume as previously scheduled” — even when schools are shut down over COVID.

You can’t make this up anymore: It’s too dangerous for Johnny to learn to read, yet sports and after-school activities can continue. Safely, of course!

Welcome to the Olympics of Absurdity. These school administrators should be fired.

Aaron Becker, Pleasant Prairie

