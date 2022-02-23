 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter from Carolyn Owens: Bristol water tower

After reading your Feb. 18 article on the Bristol water tower, I felt it important to provide some vital information that was omitted regarding the water rates.

The school site new rate is estimated to be $79.92 per quarter. The industrial site is estimated to be $93.60 per quarter.

Yes, I realize times are tough. The discussion is still ongoing regarding the water tower.

I would encourage all Bristol residents to attend the village board meetings on the second and fourth Monday at 7 p.m. Please check the village website for agenda items.

Carolyn Owens, Bristol

