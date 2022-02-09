Letter from Chris Skrzynecki: After Country Thunder controversy, clarify county ethics rules

On its face, the ethics question about some county supervisors' visits to Country Thunder and the value therein seems warranted to have in a regularly scheduled open meeting.

But to then authorize a investigation and to spend over $7,000 to determine if a few $212 violations occurred shows that the rules that supervisors are to follow are not well written and easy to understand.

For any supervisor to question the rules of taking up an offer such as this, that means the rules are unclear.

If it takes a $7,000 lawyer to understand the rules, than the rules need to be re-written by and for those who need them. Otherwise all supervisors need to be lawyers.

Chris Skrzynecki, Salem

