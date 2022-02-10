Letter from Crystal Miller: Get informed and vote on Feb. 15.

A big thank you to Kenosha Area Business Alliance and Pete Wicklund, managing editor of the Kenosha News, for facilitating the Kenosha County Executive candidate forum on Feb. 2.

It was an engaging discussion and one local leader said, “Sometimes these forums don’t show much difference between candidates. This one showed very distinct and sharp contrasts between candidates.”

I urge you to watch the replay of the discussion. You can find it by searching for “Kenosha County Executive Forum” on YouTube.

As a community and county, we owe it to each other and future generations to pay very close attention to this important race. Commit to being as educated as you can and watching this discussion is a great start!

Let’s show up and vote on Feb. 15.

Crystal Miller, Kenosha

Clarify county ethics rules

On its face, the ethics question about some county supervisors’ visits to Country Thunder and the value therein seems warranted to have in a regularly scheduled open meeting.

But to then authorize a investigation and to spend over $7,000 to determine if a few $212 violations occurred shows that the rules that supervisors are to follow are not well written and easy to understand.

For any supervisor to question the rules of taking up an offer such as this, that means the rules are unclear.

If it takes a $7,000 lawyer to understand the rules, than the rules need to be re-written by and for those who need them. Otherwise all supervisors need to be lawyers.

Chris Skrzynecki, Salem

Ukraine, Russia and Biden

As usual I enjoy Dr. Cyr’s columns, including a recent one regarding Kremlin aggression in Ukraine.

A couple of aspects did give me pause, though. By indicating that Ukraine is historically part of Russia, while true, it leans into Putin’s narrative. Ukraine, however, has been part of a lot of different entities, given its position, i.e., Roman, Mongol, Ottoman, Polish Lithuania and of course Russia among them.

While only 30% of Ukrainians speak Russian as a first language, 70% speak Ukrainian, a language mutually intelligible with Polish. This group also remembers that millions of Ukrainians were starved by Stalin and do not lean towards Russia.

My other comment is taking issue with what looked like a cheap shot on Biden, “President Biden remains unsteady.” Really, how?

On the very same day as this column, Elizabeth Shackelford of the Chicago Council on Global Affairs, ran hers stating, “His administration’s response so far might not feel particularly satisfying … but it is honest, complex and appropriate.”

There are valid arguments for different U.S. responses to this crisis across a spectrum ranging from military to containment strategies and potentially tough consequences whichever way we go.

We recall Chamberlain’s World War II appeasement and Bush’s Iraq invasion as flawed in hindsight. The current crisis calls for measured response. What would make Biden “unsteady” in the crisis? No saber rattling? No troops to Ukraine?

Coincidentally, Putin’s aggression may well solidify Ukrainian desire for continued independence and we are correct to support that in ways we can.

Americans will not tolerate U.S. boots on the ground, even though 50% say they do now (up from 30% in 2014).

Mark Johnson, Kenosha

