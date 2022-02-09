Letter from Crystal Miller: Get informed and vote on Feb. 15.

A big thank you to Kenosha Area Business Alliance and Pete Wicklund, managing editor of the Kenosha News, for facilitating the Kenosha County Executive candidate forum on Feb. 2.

It was an engaging discussion and one local leader said, "Sometimes these forums don't show much difference between candidates. This one showed very distinct and sharp contrasts between candidates."

I urge you to watch the replay of the discussion. You can find it by searching for "Kenosha County Executive Forum" on YouTube.

As a community and county, we owe it to each other and future generations to pay very close attention to this important race. Commit to being as educated as you can and watching this discussion is a great start!

Let's show up and vote on Feb. 15.

Crystal Miller, Kenosha

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0