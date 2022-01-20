Letter from David Peterson: COVID mutations

People have been ignoring the importance of vaccines.
The Supreme Court appears ready to end vaccine mandates. More than 495 deaths in Kenosha county alone.
We think that just because 32,667 have already been listed as positive that we are out of the woods. We are passing it to animals. It is mutating. People are telling the public they have it for the second time. Will the next mutations be more deadly? We don't know. Will it end like the Spanish flu did in 1919, which had more deaths the second year, because people tired of it like we appear to be?
The one positive is that those who have had the virus and are fully vaccinated seem to have a much higher immunity built up towards it.
Want to be able to live without this pain in the butt? Get vaccinated to get past this we all hate.
David Peterson, Kenosha