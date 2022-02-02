Letter from David Peterson: We are becoming Hong Kong

There have been loud complaints about suppressing freedoms of the people in this nation. Conservatives have called this out for it targeting them.

Our Wisconsin state Assembly just passed a constitutional amendment in line with what Hong Kong has done to suppress dissent there. Making the protests of last year much more penalized is suppressing freedoms more than any laws this nation has. The laws would make many of those COVID protests subject to the same penalties.

Also, just recently a Texas rallier suggested protests if he was to face possible prosecutions. If any upheaval happened at all, all would be subject to prison time! Over 100 people are going through the system here for what happened last year, mostly curfew related, but they could all get prison for most having done little.

We are heading towards becoming Hong Kong with our votes meaning little in this state. We are an anocracy now — a political system which is neither fully democratic nor fully autocratic, often being vulnerable to political instability.

This state has had a large number of appointees who have not been voted on in three years. We have the Assembly running a dark vote rehash without abiding by court rulings to provide information. We have had fake electors submitted to the national archives by the leadership of a political party. Throw rule of law out the window, except when it suits them.

We need governance which represents the people. We need to tell our leaders this what we want, even if it has to be by referendum, to let them know how important issues are to us.

David Peterson, Kenosha

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0