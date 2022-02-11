 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Voice of the People

Letter from Don Logan: No call back from Brookside

When my mother-in-law broke her hip last September, the first rehab facility we called was Brookside Care Center. It has a top-notch reputation and, as Jim Kreuser recently said, “it sets the standard of quality care in our community.”

Despite numerous calls from us, and more calls from the social worker, we could not get anybody to return a phone call. We were very disappointed.

Perhaps if somebody does do a line-by-line review of the facility to see where good changes can be made, making sure there is staff to return phone calls from the community would be a good place to start.

Don Logan, Bristol

