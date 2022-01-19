Letter from Freddie Brown: Masks for all?

What a ridiculous idea. First, the majority of Americans don't want to wear them, at all, whether it be cloth, N95 or N94 or Halloween. Second, since we already know that at least a third of the population will not get vaccinated, ever, why are forcing masks on them? This, to me, again shows the level of disconnect between the everyday American, and our politicians.

Um … let me see here. We don't have enough testing and contact tracing (never have), our access to at home testing is overly expensive and basically non existent, the idea that the CDC is shortening the quarantine time, without clearly defining why, but we want to spend $5 billion on masks for all?

Can we address the incompetence at the helm? To be spread so thinly on the most important of issues, American health, without a clear plan? Until we get a grip on COVID, with a clear direction, none of everything, matters. And our leaders are appearing overwhelmed. Or are they spread so thin because in reality, if we put enough irons in the fire, they figure, we as Americans will assume they're doing their jobs? Um, no you're not, we can see you, and you're not doing anything to help us, but everything to say/show you are.

The business model is simple, if you don't know something, surround yourself with those that do, and then get out of the way and let them do their jobs. Plan the work, and work the plan. Unless our capitalism is running the ship, and this, as well as everything else is just a money grab. And they're putting a mask on it, literally.

Freddie Brown, Kenosha

