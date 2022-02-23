Letter from Freddie Brown: Two systems

The audacity of punishments meted out to persons of color, as opposed to Caucasians involving similar offenses, is extremely egregious. It is obvious in ANY legal interpretation of similar offenses committed by Caucasians versus people of color. The legality of which can only be requited by the acceptance, and public acknowledgement via constitutional amendment(s).

By taking a cursory glance at any legally adjudicated media profiled case, separated by person of color versus Caucasian, and similarity of offenses, the disparity is glaring. How can the penalties for similar offenses be adjudicated so differently, when considering the personal history and criminal records of the accused?

The disparity and inherent intent is evident. It is not an accusation. It is not a finger pointing, self righteous act of defiance. It is not a feeble attempt at "pulling the race card." It is an honest, somewhat biased, but sincere question of inquisition. Why are there two systems?

Freddie Brown, Kenosha

