Letter from Freddie Brown: Why is there such a divide in the equality

First, the very definition of antisemitism: "Hostility to or prejudice against Jewish people."

Second, the very definition of systemic racism: "The systemic oppression of a racial group to the social, economic and political advantage of another."

If the former can be conveyed into the societal norm as relevant, why cannot the latter?

To make one more divisive than the other, to acknowledge the existence of one over the other is the epitome of contradiction.

If one is viewed as empirically more important than the other, who in society is deemed the judge of this choice? The majority? The minority?

The totality of which is the basis for it's very existence in definition. Simply stated, who amongst us is capable of casting the first stone, when neither of us can determine which stone cast should be the first?

We cannot argue the existence of one and refuse to argue the existence of the other. We cannot pretend that one doesn't exist, yet generationally continues and condemn the notion that one, with far fewer casualties, is the more important genocide that humanity stopped.

If all are created equal, why is there such a divide in the equality, and when does the ongoing one stop?

Freddie Brown, Kenosha

