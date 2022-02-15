Letter from George Papagiannes: It was definitely sedition

Encyclopedia Britannica definition:

SEDITION: Crime of creating a revolt, disturbance or violence against lawful civil authority with the intent to cause its overthrow or destruction.

Because it is limited to organizing and encouraging opposition to government rather than directly participating in its overthrow, sedition is regarded as falling one step short of the more serious crime of TREASON.

In the U.S. the display of a certain flag or the advocacy of a particular movement, such as syndicalism, anarchism or communism, has periodically been declared seditious. More recently, the courts have applied a more stringent test of sedition to ensure that constitutional guarantees regarding freedom of speech are not abridged. See also Alien and Sedition Acts.

In his Jan. 6, 2020 speech, Trump said, "We will stop the steal," "If you don't fight like hell you're not going to have a country anymore." Also, "We are going to the Capitol." The rest is history.

Furthermore, abetting (from the same source cited above) is defined as, "to encourage or assist (someone) to do something wrong, in particular to commit a crime."

This is a wake-up call to all citizens of the USA to recognize the real danger that is threatening our country and the people who are perpetrating these serious threats.

George Papagiannes, Kenosha

