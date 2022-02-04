Letter from George Weiler: Bayfield school district staffing

The subject article led with the story of the Drummond, Wis. school district’s staffing issues citing the impact of COVID-19.

My wife and I owned property not far from Drummond for years in Bayfield County. Drummond has had staffing issues since long before COVID-19.

About this time every year the local newspapers would be publishing stories about the loss of staff because of funding shortfalls that the school’s budget could not afford, i.e., teacher layoffs. It was sad to read but it was the reality of life in Bayfield County.

Bayfield County is the largest county in Wisconsin by area. At one time every community there had its’ own school but, not for many years now. Drummond’s population is now down to less than 200.

I would live in Bayfield County if I could but, alas, it is just too remote for some people of a certain age.

Yes, COVID-19 has had a big impact on how we educate children but so has a shrinking population and a lower tax base.

Bayfield County is truly a beautiful place. I hope it can stay that way. We still like to visit there.

George Weiler, Randall

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0