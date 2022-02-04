 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter from George Weiler: Bayfield school district staffing

  • 0

The subject article led with the story of the Drummond, Wis. school district’s staffing issues citing the impact of COVID-19.

My wife and I owned property not far from Drummond for years in Bayfield County. Drummond has had staffing issues since long before COVID-19.

About this time every year the local newspapers would be publishing stories about the loss of staff because of funding shortfalls that the school’s budget could not afford, i.e., teacher layoffs. It was sad to read but it was the reality of life in Bayfield County.

Bayfield County is the largest county in Wisconsin by area. At one time every community there had its’ own school but, not for many years now. Drummond’s population is now down to less than 200.

I would live in Bayfield County if I could but, alas, it is just too remote for some people of a certain age.

Yes, COVID-19 has had a big impact on how we educate children but so has a shrinking population and a lower tax base.

People are also reading…

Bayfield County is truly a beautiful place. I hope it can stay that way. We still like to visit there.

George Weiler, Randall

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Katie Verzal: Pray for Jim Kreuser

Katie Verzal: Pray for Jim Kreuser

Recently, our current county executive, who is not running for re-election, endorsed Rebecca Matoska-Mentik as his successor (WTGD article Jan…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert