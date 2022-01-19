Letter from George Weiler: Suppression of voting rights

The subject item printed in a recent edition of the Kenosha News is not quite fair.

The piece begins by stating that six decades ago, many states, particularly in the south, passed laws to suppress votes of people of color.

The editorial never points out that six decades ago, (and even further back to the mid-19th century), those states, the southern bloc, from Texas to Virginia, were all solidly controlled by Democrats. Yet, later in the piece the editorial clearly blames Republicans now for the same sin.

Read your history in full people. It was a Republican who stood up to the Democrats that wanted to secede from the Union over slavery and racial issues of the 1800s.

Today it is important that our laws about voting insure, accurate counts of legitimate votes by citizens with the proper credentials to exercise the right to vote.

George Weiler, Randall

