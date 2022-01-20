Letter from James Shapiro: Questions for the democratic process

I have questions for our politicians and society.
If we want a democracy, then why don’t we try to determine ways to encourage every eligible person to vote? Why are so many of our politicians trying to figure out ways to limit/restrict people from voting?
If politicians are supposed to represent us, why do they work so hard to create legislation that is contrary to what most citizens want? Why don’t we voters vote for politicians that say they will represent us rather than voting for the politicians’ views?
James Shapiro, Kenosha