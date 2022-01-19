Letter from John Schlax: The judicial system

For the most part, it is my opinion the judicial system is working well.

Finding Derek Chalvin guilty was an appropriate outcome, as was the outcome with the Ghislaine Maxwell trial. From what I saw of the Aubrey trial, the hearing was handled well by the judge.

Now, the recent suit against the Cyber Ninja's for refusing to turn over information since the summer is just the latest in the long list of failures of politicians pushing misinformation about elections.

Let's hope the judicial system continues to work for us.

John Schlax, Kenosha

