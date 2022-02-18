Letter from Joseph Clark: Thank you, Judge Schroeder

The loudest voices in public discourse don’t necessarily represent the views of a community.

While the Kyle Rittenhouse trial was going on we watched the national media, and some locals, trample on the good and decent reputation of Judge Bruce Schroeder.

Judge Schroeder has served this community with distinction and honor since 1972 except for a six-year stint in private practice.

Prior to the Rittenhouse case, I’ve watched Judge Schroeder on the bench. In those instances, he appeared to always be prepared and impartial. Clearly, he had solid grasp of the law and no-nonsense approach while protecting everybody’s rights, the people of Wisconsin and the defendants before him.

I was pleased to see that Judge Schroeder had the Rittenhouse case because his past clearly demonstrated his ability to be fair, impartial and in control of his courtroom.

Because of his years of experience in every aspect of the law (as a police officer, a prosecutor and a judge) in the Rittenhouse trial he was able to protect the rights of all, get this trial to a finish without a mistrial or hung jury and have a verdict where the community remained calm.

Thank you, Judge Schroeder, for your service to this community and unwavering commitment to justice. The Kenosha community appreciates you.

Joseph Clark, Pleasant Prairie

