Letter from Judy Gillmore: Review of Brookside needed

Last week, my sisters and I came to the difficult decision to put my 98-year-old mother in a nursing home.

She has led a wonderful life, but at 98 years old, her body and mind are not what they used to be.

Knowing Brookside Nursing Home has an excellent reputation, it was the first place I thought to call. I have heard that, due to COVID-19, Brookside has had a reduction of residents, which caused them to have a shortfall in their budget of over $3,350,000. Unfortunately, these losses will be covered by taxpayers.

In the past, there has been a waiting list to receive care at Brookside. With 36 beds not being used that are supposed to be available for residents, imagine my complete shock when I called Brookside to inquire about my mother being moved there, and being told there are no beds available!

What is going on at Brookside?

Somebody needs to do a line-by-line review of the facility to see what changes can be made to ensure seniors needing care at the end of their lives have a place to live.

Seniors, such as my mother, have been paying taxes all their lives, they should be able to use Brookside — a county run facility they have paid for with their tax dollars — when they need to.

Judy Gillmore, Salem

Judge Schroeder should retire

Thanks to Charlene Leonard for her recent letter to the editor. What she said about Judge Schroeder is so correct. He influences the jury so that they do what he wants them to decide. He constantly interrupts the district attorney but lets the defense attorney go on and on without interruptions.

He is definitely a a judge who should retire since he is not capable of being just a judge. He cannot rule honestly. I know — I’ve dealt with him so I know from experience.

Virginia Hoekstra, Kenosha

Republicans panic on climate change

Republican legislators want to ban the discussion of climate change in public schools because kids might get stressed out worrying where Santa’s gonna live if the North Pole melts.

Jesse Haack, Kenosha

