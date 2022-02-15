Letter from Judy Gillmore: Review of Brookside needed

Last week, my sisters and I came to the difficult decision to put my 98-year-old mother in a nursing home.

She has led a wonderful life, but at 98 years old, her body and mind are not what they used to be.

Knowing Brookside Nursing Home has an excellent reputation, it was the first place I thought to call. I have heard that, due to COVID-19, Brookside has had a reduction of residents, which caused them to have a shortfall in their budget of over $3,350,000. Unfortunately, these losses will be covered by taxpayers.

In the past, there has been a waiting list to receive care at Brookside. With 36 beds not being used that are supposed to be available for residents, imagine my complete shock when I called Brookside to inquire about my mother being moved there, and being told there are no beds available!

What is going on at Brookside?

Somebody needs to do a line-by-line review of the facility to see what changes can be made to ensure seniors needing care at the end of their lives have a place to live.

Seniors, such as my mother, have been paying taxes all their lives, they should be able to use Brookside — a county run facility they have paid for with their tax dollars — when they need to.

Judy Gillmore, Salem

