Letter from Len Wojciechowicz: The Packers did not lose

We did not lose, Packer fans! It is all a lie. Fake news.

We won. By a landslide, in fact.

Let's storm Lambeau Field and take back the victory that they stole from us!

President Biden has already called on the Pentagon to seize the scoreboards to look for fraud.

How dare San Francisco claim they won? Let's "fight" for the victory that was stolen from us.

We will be joined on the field by Santa Claus, Big Foot, the Tooth Fairy, the Easter Bunny, the Loch Ness Monster and other real-life celebrities. Don't forget to bring your Confederate flag.

See you there.

Len Wojciechowicz, Kenosha

