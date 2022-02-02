Letter from Marieta Huff: Republicans' response to general funds

The state projects $3.8 billion general fund balance.

The Republican response: “use the funds to implement future tax cuts, rather than on increased spending on state services,” even though a $2 billion income tax cut was included in the 2021-2023 budget.

Wisconsin is the 23rd most taxed state in the lower half of the 50 states.

Meanwhile, Wisconsin’s roads are the third worst in the country. Delayed road maintenance leads to unsafe bridges, treacherous driving conditions and has an unfavorable effect on transportation, tourism and commerce.

Our schools are underfunded and can’t recruit enough teachers. Rural areas have no reliable broad ban.

We should maintain our roads and institutions and upgrade technology as it becomes proven, rather than kicking the can down the road. Problems only get bigger with a higher cost to taxpayers.

Wisconsin has the highest per capita incarceration rate of Black males in the COUNTRY! Wisconsin has twice as many incarcerated people as Minnesota. We spend 1.5 billion annually on incarceration! That’s about $33,000 per inmate per year. Imagine investing that kind of money in inner city schools, mentoring, job programs, counselling and the foster care system, sowing seeds of hope and giving positive direction.

Tax money invested in at-risk children and youth will improve their lives and break the cycle of incarceration. No amount of money can restore a life or undo the harm that crime inflicts on victims, perpetrators and the families involved.

Please spend proactively repairing, upgrading and intervening to prevent crime! Or ignore the problems, pretend to be fiscally responsible and waste billions trying to clean up the mess.

A stitch in time saves nine.

Marieta Huff, Kenosha

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0