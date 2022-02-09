Letter from Mark Johnson: Ukraine, Russia and Biden

As usual I enjoy Dr. Cyr's columns, including a recent one regarding Kremlin aggression in Ukraine.

A couple of aspects did give me pause, though. By indicating that Ukraine is historically part of Russia, while true, it leans into Putin's narrative. Ukraine, however, has been part of a lot of different entities, given its position, i.e., Roman, Mongol, Ottoman, Polish Lithuania and of course Russia among them.

While only 30% of Ukrainians speak Russian as a first language, 70% speak Ukrainian, a language mutually intelligible with Polish. This group also remembers that millions of Ukrainians were starved by Stalin and do not lean towards Russia.

My other comment is taking issue with what looked like a cheap shot on Biden, "President Biden remains unsteady." Really, how?

On the very same day as this column, Elizabeth Shackelford of the Chicago Council on Global Affairs, ran hers stating, "His administration's response so far might not feel particularly satisfying … but it is honest, complex and appropriate."

There are valid arguments for different U.S. responses to this crisis across a spectrum ranging from military to containment strategies and potentially tough consequences whichever way we go.

We recall Chamberlain's World War II appeasement and Bush's Iraq invasion as flawed in hindsight. The current crisis calls for measured response. What would make Biden "unsteady" in the crisis? No saber rattling? No troops to Ukraine?

Coincidentally, Putin's aggression may well solidify Ukrainian desire for continued independence and we are correct to support that in ways we can.

Americans will not tolerate U.S. boots on the ground, even though 50% say they do now (up from 30% in 2014).

Mark Johnson, Kenosha

