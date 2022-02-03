Letter from Milt Dean: NFL rules are what they are

I winced after reading the Editorial Board’s view concerning the recently played game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills.

First off, the gifted 13 seconds Mahomes was granted was a courtesy blunder attributed to a Bills coaching staff who failed to recognize the time which would have been taken off the clock with a regular pooch kick. Given Mahomes incredible feat, I did try and failed to tie my own shoes in 13 seconds after the game.

Packer fans of old should remember the number 13 with pride. That’s how much time Bart Starr needed to score the winning touchdown in the Ice Bowl game against the Dallas Cowboys. I can’t relate to that epic game as I was on a tour of duty in Vietnam.

The news board said the game ended too soon. I’m sure a great deal of thought went into the development of an NFL overtime format. One issue probably centered on greater probability of injury in a prolonged contest.

Football, especially at the professional level, is a brutal sport. Granted, it is the playoffs, but is it worth the destruction of a player’s body and livelihood to play to the death?

The final drive was proof both teams were exhausted and ripe for major injuries. Any changes made going forward should take all situations into consideration.

Question — was our own pathetic football crazed excitement squelched by a stupid rule?

When losing quarterback Josh Allen was asked of the fairness of the game’s ending, he simply replied that the rules are what they are. Let that mature response settle any controversies the board sees fit to debate.

Milt Dean, Kenosha

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0