Recently, I read an article in the Kenosha News about Congressman Bryan Steil volunteering and delivering food to seniors.

Steil not only took the time to learn about the valuable Meals on Wheels program in Kenosha County, he even helped deliver meals and check on seniors.

I want to thank Congressman Steil for his continued involvement and care for our community. We need more people like him in Congress.

I look forward to voting for him again this fall.

Paul Gillespie, Bristol

