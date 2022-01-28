 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter from Steve Tindall: On closing the 35th Street left-turn lane

The Somers Village Board voted unanimously Tuesday evening, Jan. 25, 2022, to support a Department of Transportation proposal to eliminate the dangerous northbound left turn lane from Green Bay Road onto 35th Street.

I saw in Thursday's paper that George Stoner and the DOT have decided to close the left turn lane off Green Bay Road at 35th Street.

George questions why people wouldn't just use the lights on 142 or turn at the Festival Foods intersection. One main reason is people go to the Somers Clinic, which is directly accessed by turning at the intersection you want to close.

Cited are too many accidents, caused by speeders from the north and inattentive drivers making the turn. Rather than deal with the 10% of people who shouldn't be driving, George and the DOT have once again decided to punish responsible drivers.

Nice going guys — way to encourage bad behavior.

Steve Tindall, Kenosha

