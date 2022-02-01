Letter from Tim Somers: Legislators out of touch

A bill recently introduced by state Rep. Shae Sortwell, R-Two Rivers, in the Assembly and Sen. Duey Stroebel, R-Saukville, in the state Senate amounts to a modern-day poll tax that would prevent, primarily, Black and brown people from voting. Said bill would require individuals released from prison to have all of their debts related to incarceration paid as a condition to vote.

The bill is nothing short of blatant classist legislation which inherently disenfranchises those unable to afford payments. The proposed legislation has nothing to do with voting rights and, instead, melds the two issues (debt and voting) into an unconstitutional mess. The underlying intent is to prevent people of color and the poor from casting their votes.

Sortwell also recently proposed that the concealed carry law be changed to include 18-, 19-, and 20-year-olds in concealed carry eligibility. Sortwell cites that age group as being able to vote and to be sent to war where weapons are used. He neglects to mention that voting doesn't have deadly consequences, nor that military personnel are highly trained to handle weapons — or that weapons are issued only by superiors when appropriate.

Studies have shown — repeatedly — that brain development continues (especially, for males) until age 25 and beyond. That is exactly why the age group proposed by Sortwell has not been included in concealed carry from the start.

These are both classic examples of bad legislation which should not pass in the assembly, nor in the senate. Should either pass, the governor must veto same so as to separate debt from voting rights — mutually exclusive issues — and to prevent more gun violence.

One wonders if Sortwell has reached his 25th birthday.

Tim Somers, Kenosha

