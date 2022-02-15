Letter from Tim Somers: Madison's three blind mice

Seemingly, regardless of how much proof is provided, the modern-day three blind mice in Wisconsin continue to run, run, run (deny, deny, deny).

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester), Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu (R-Oostburg) and conservative former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman choose to not see what is blatantly clear: There are no serious issues with Wisconsin elections, per se: multiple investigations have proven it; over 60 courts have ruled it; several audits have declared it.

Wisconsinites have grown weary of it.

Robin Vos's tenure as speaker has been fraught with partisan nonsense and deflection from issues that matter, thus, the smokescreen of election fraud investigations long after the point has been disproven.

Vos — unilaterally — approved a contract with Gableman — using taxpayers' dollars — for a budget of $676,000. Gableman's investigation, originally, was to have been completed last fall, then "by the end of the year." The current deadline is by the end of February.

Gableman has demanded information from a variety of sources (mayors, election officials, et al.) via subpoena. Ironically, both Gableman and Vos have refused to furnish contract and documentational information.

Several lawsuits — on both sides — are currently in progress to settle these matters — at taxpayers' expense. You read that correctly: in addition to the initial $676,000, our tax dollars are hard at work suing ourselves!

That is how Vos spends your hard-earned dollars.

We, the people of this state, need to sharpen our knives while demanding that the tails be cut off of these mice.

Tim Somers, Kenosha

