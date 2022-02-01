Letter from Tom Anderson: Rebate plan a fallacy

I’m so glad that President Biden was able to visit the bridge collapse in Pennsylvania. I hope he got a good look at it as the scene is an excellent representation of his first year in office.

Next, our governor’s plan to issue a $150 rebate to every Wisconsin resident is very interesting.

A rebate is a return for something that you have purchased or paid into. As such, anyone who has paid federal income taxes for the past two years should qualify for the program.

If you didn’t pay any taxes, which is somewhere in the area of 48% of the population, you don’t qualify to get back one dime. As an example, if you didn’t purchase anything from Menards, you aren’t entitled to any rebate.

The same principle should apply to the governor’s plan.

Tom Anderson, Kenosha

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0