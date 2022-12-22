Letter to the Editor: A cherished visit

Recently Dan Fluck (representing Navy Ship 40) and I representing the same organization as well as my service branch (Army), visited two nursing homes delivering gifts to Veterans now sequestered there.

No one could ask for a more humbling experience than visiting past military members most of whom have found this to be their chosen abode before that final destination on the other side of the soil.

We should have a proclamation that a day be set aside during this festive season for nursing home facilities to accommodate visitations to chat with Veterans. Some we encountered are empty souls needing warmth and verbal companionship to reconnect the dots lying dormant in their memory vaults. Each contains a wealth of knowledge externally silenced by their present circumstances. These castaways of society yearned to release their past military duties as well as their overseas experiences to us. Our Veterans should be classified as tools whose purpose is to realign the lost values we once served to defend. Wrenching the cell phone from a child’s hand and applying their listening skills to a fading hero is a step in the right direction.

When I asked how many had spent a Christmas away from home and loved ones, tears welled up as the vaults opened. I recall my Christmas spent in Vietnam. Absent was the tree I had so meticulously put the tinsel on every year back home. That’s the kind of stories hidden in a nursing home Veteran’s bank.

Today there is an apathy for those who ventured into harms way. Our nursing homes await your much needed visit. Blessed are our Veterans for they have given so much for our freedom.

Milt Dean, Kenosha