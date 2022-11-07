Letter to the Editor: A haunting phrase

“I shall return," words immortalized in military history uttered by General Douglas MacArthur as a promise to battle worn soldiers and Philippine civilians during World War Two. It took him over two years to fulfill those words.

Those of us Veterans alive today can take pride in knowing we too returned to the patriotic earth of our forefathers after successfully completing a tour of duty whether it was stateside or in a foreign land. America, America, God shed his grace on thee - and that he did for those of us returning from war. All those agonizing moments of fear, anxiety, and loneliness vanished when boots landed on recognized soil. Disrupted lives returned to a nest filled with family and friends tearfully feeding us with hugs, kisses, and laughter.

Something of value has been earned by each and every Veteran, and for this special day it can be heralded for all to hear. I doubt if any Veteran ever thought when we were children that one day the words, “Thank you for your service," would define a vital portion of our personal lifelines. The risk-reward scenario associated with duty to our country far surpasses that of ordinary civilian life. Hardened psyches, much of which can be attributed to military experience, has taken its toll on both active and inactive service members. Our ranks thin with both age and the unfortunate rate of suicides.

There are many ways to serve America. Military service is the supreme choice. Yes, we have returned, and I salute each and every one of us for a job well done. Please find a Veteran and thank him/her for their loyal service today and every day.

Milt Dean, Kenosha