Letter to the Editor: Cemetery needs to change attitude

I write because of what happened at St. George Cemetery.

A cemetery is a place of compassion. A place where we lay our deceased loved ones in the hope of resurrection. We visit to express in word and action our loss, our love, our hope, and our faith in the future of our loved ones who we placed in the compassionate hands of God.

We decorate their graves with tokens of love and patriotism to show our feelings for them and to express our need to still be in touch with them. When those tokens are brutally torn away that is an act of insensitivity that must be undone.

Those expressions of love can get out of hand; but that is no reason to ban all expressions of love. To ruthlessly enforce such bans is to lack compassion for the bereaved and their families.

In addition to destroying the expressions of love there was also another desecration, the American Flag was ripped from many graves and thrown in the trash. I believe that is close to a criminal act.

What I call for is a change in attitude and regulations regarding St. George Cemetery. Create rules that provide reasonable guidance and if they need to be enforced do so individually by contacting the families involved. In that way you return St. George to a place of compassion not just a sterile “bone yard”.

Rev. William Dietzler, Kenosha

Senior Priest of the Archdiocese of Milwaukee