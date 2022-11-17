Letter to the Editor: Come on man

I would truly like someone to explain to me why this administration gets a free pass on everything they do or don’t do no matter how disastrous the results of their policies & decisions are. Right now I’m interested in the southern border.

The problems at the border have been ongoing for many months & have been denied &/or ignored. The number of illegal migrants who have entered the U.S. since Biden took office is over 2 million. That total is more than the population of 14 of some of our individual states. Why should only the southern border states be responsible for all these people flooding into our country?

The left welcomes these people with smiles & open arms until they come into their neighborhoods & backyards. Now it’s the Republican governors (of course), who are labeled abusive & criminal & should be tried for kidnapping because of their treatment of busing migrants to sanctuary cities.

If you’d like to discuss the treatment of the migrants, how abusive is it to have over 50 of them suffocate in a truck trying to enter this country, be raped & die from exposure, drowning etc.? Nearly 750 & probably more have suffered that fate per CNN news. Yet Kamala Harris stated on Meet the Press that “the border is secure”. Really?

Come on, man, where is the fairness in this country? Clearly it only applies to certain individuals. Better be careful if you’re not on the right side, oops I mean the left. Please may God bless & save America.

Diane Montgomery, Kenosha