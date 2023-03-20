As a firm believer in the importance of high quality public education for all students, I can tell you that Yolanda Santos Adams has a proven record of supporting the public school children of the KUSD. She has decades of experience serving on the KUSD board. She is in attendance at district events, and she is a faithful servant to our community. After scouring the campaign Facebook page of her opponent Lamar Madison, I can see that he doesn’t have the same values. He is not a firm believer in public education as evidenced by his post about expanding "parent choice.” If you understand how “parent choice” works, this is code for a robbery-in-progress from our public education system. In addition to this concern about Ms. Adams opponent, Mr. Madison actually laughed at an LBGTQ+ individual who corrected their pronouns on a comment thread. He doesn’t care about LBGTQ+ youth. This is highly concerning. Public schools are for all students.