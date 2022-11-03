Letter to the Editor: Evers did not abandon Kenosha

With the election coming up we have been bombarded with negative campaign ads. I would hope that people use their common sense when they hear them and research anything that concerns them. There is one ad I feel compelled to address. The ad where actors are dressed up in police costumes and super imposed in front of Kenosha police cars. They talk about Governor Evers abandoning Kenosha during the 2020 riots.

If they were real policemen and women they also know that their own Chief of Police and County Sheriff said that Gov. Evers sent troops as soon as requested. He did not abandon Kenosha. People will find a way to loot, vandalize and kill (Rittenhouse) no matter how many police there are. And answer me this, if you feel that Gov. Evers abandoned us, what excuse can you give for Trump who did nothing but watch TV during the January 6th insurrection? He sat and watched TV while people implored him to call it off! Talk about abandonment.

I also find it mind boggling that the police union would endorse the Wisconsin Republican candidates when they voted against the American Recovery Act which included over $300 billion for American police departments, when they said that the January 6th insurrectionists, who were beating the police, called them patriots. Their cult leader also called our military suckers and losers. What are you endorsing?

One party is trying to preserve democracy, the other isn't. Everyone needs to get out and vote. Our rights, our democracy depends on it.

Patricia Zimany, Kenosha