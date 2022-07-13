Letter to the editor from Ferne Cerqua: A national disgrace

Our Supreme Court has gone from being one of the most respected institutions to a national disgrace.

We now have at least three justices who lied during their confirmation hearings. Amy Coney-Barrett, Brett Kavanagh and Neil Gorsuch all said during their hearings that they would not vote to overturn Roe v. Wade. We now know that they are bold-faced liars.

In addition, we have two justices who have had credible accusations of sexual misconduct against them: Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanagh. But what else should we expect from people who were put in place by the liar and cheater commander-in-chief, Donald Trump, who also has had multiple sexual misconduct charges made against him.

Lately, several letters in the VOP have stated that President Biden and Governor Evers are responsible for inflation and shortages. One writer even touted Trump’s “accomplishments.” What all those writers failed to mention is that, at the time of the last election, we were not yet feeling the full impact of the pandemic, nor had Putin invaded Ukraine.

Another fact they failed to mention is that, if Trump and his lackeys hadn’t called the pandemic a hoax and ignored the science, it would have been under control a lot sooner.

On one point, those writers are correct: Under Trump we would not have higher gas prices because he would have been happy to let his buddy Putin destroy Ukraine and its democracy.

Ferne Cerqua, Kenosha