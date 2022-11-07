Letter to the Editor: Immigration compromise possible

Regarding the reprint if the NYT Editorial in the Nov 6th edition of the Kenosha News, two things:

First, we already have laws on the books to control immigration and I am skeptical of any additional legislation. The problem we have had recently is that Presidents have taken the constitutional responsibility they have to defend our borders as their justification for accepting wide ranges of people, (many with dubious intentions), entering our country to blocking just about anyone who shows up at the southern border without proper credentials, i.e. passports, visas, etc.

Second, centuries ago the residents of this land fought to the death for many, to take this land out of colonialism. Why are these individuals seeking asylum in the USA not doing the same for the homeland they have abandoned?

It seems, most of the world envies the USA but the truth of the matter is that we are not the land of milk & honey. We seem to be in more of a death spiral and immigration is one of the main issues that we cannot seem to handle properly.

George Weiler, Genoa City