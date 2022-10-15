Letter to the Editor: Johnson should not be reelected

On Jan. 6, 2021, the day of the US Capitol riots, Ron Johnson, through his Chief of Staff Sean Riley, was trying to illegally hand off fake electoral college electors from Wisconsin to then Vice-President Pence. The text messages are now public and Sean Riley tells VP Pence's legislative director, Chris Hodgson that Ron Johnson is prepared to hand off the fake electors from Wisconsin to the VP.

The committee showed text messages that Johnson aide Sean Riley had sent to Pence aide Chris Hodgson saying that Johnson “needs to hand something to VPOTUS please advise.”

“What is it?” Hodgson asked.

“Alternate slates of electors for MI and WI because archivist didn’t receive them,” Riley responded.

“Do not give that to him,” Hodgson said.

The Vice-President refused to be handed the fake Wisconsin electors.

Ron Johnson failed to defend us, the people of Wisconsin and the US Constitution on that day. Don't listen to the Ron Johnson lies about that day. United States senators take an oath to the US Constitution upon entering office and being reelected. Ron Johnson should not get to take the oath again.

Philip McAndrew, Kenosha