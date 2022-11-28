Letter to the Editor: Join community service groups

During the last election we read hundreds of political letters from Kenosha News readers on various issues. Most of these letters were partisan, negative or hateful and likely didn't change anyone's minds who read them, a complete waste of time. As someone who used to write these nasty political letters many years ago I would like to offer a better use of time that is much more rewarding: join a community service or volunteer club and work with those you disagree with politically to make our area a better place to live.

I currently serve on the Kenosha-Racine County Line Catholics Parish Council, volunteer at different church events & festivals and am a member of the Union Grove Lions Club. My daughters are also heavily involved in 4-H. At every meeting or event, you are put in the position of having to interact with someone you may disagree with but people find a way to compromise & learn from each other for the overall good. We need more of this in society instead of the constant name calling, bickering & never ending partisanship. In my view, community service groups are the only places left where politics doesn't get in the way of a good cause and all of these groups can use your help. Volunteers are lacking everywhere & many events like Taste of Wisconsin in Kenosha, Chocolate Fest in Burlington & Festa Italiana in Milwaukee have shut down or scaled back considerably due to lack of volunteers. Help is needed.