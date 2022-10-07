 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter to the Editor: Keep in mind what Johnson has said

  • 0

There are too many crimes to keep up with when it comes to the Republican Party, and Wisconsin Republicans are no exception.

Everyone needs to keep in mind, that Ron Johnson went to Russia on America’s Independence Day. Ron Johnson stated the attack on the Capitol was nothing more than patriots on a tour. Ron Johnson had fake electors delivered to DC that were thankfully not accepted. Ron Johnson stated he was going to end Social Security and Medicare, and now lies that he ever said that.

Ron Johnson is a criminal and should be nowhere near Congress, or Wisconsin. Go Tony! Go Mandela! 

Kathleen Mullen, Kenosha

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Montgomery: Southern border

Montgomery: Southern border

I would truly like someone to explain to me why this administration gets a free pass on everything they do or don’t do no matter how disastrou…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert