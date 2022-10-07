Letter to the Editor: Keep in mind what Johnson has said

There are too many crimes to keep up with when it comes to the Republican Party, and Wisconsin Republicans are no exception.
Everyone needs to keep in mind, that Ron Johnson went to Russia on America’s Independence Day. Ron Johnson stated the attack on the Capitol was nothing more than patriots on a tour. Ron Johnson had fake electors delivered to DC that were thankfully not accepted. Ron Johnson stated he was going to end Social Security and Medicare, and now lies that he ever said that.
Ron Johnson is a criminal and should be nowhere near Congress, or Wisconsin. Go Tony! Go Mandela!
Kathleen Mullen, Kenosha