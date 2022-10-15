Letter to the Editor: Need more accessibility for the handicapped

I am handicapped. Normally, I use a cane to walk. When I shop at one of Kenosha or Racine's big box stores, I need a store scooter.

I am curious why John Menard, Jr., the wealthiest man in Wisconsin, only provides two at each Menards store. Lowe's and Home Depot have at least four.

Walmart stores have multiple scooters although most of the time they are being used or need battery charging. Walmart needs to provide more scooters.

Hobby Lobby plays Christian music while you shop. But they aren't Christian enough to think of the needs of their handicapped customers by providing any scooters at all!

Menards, you should be more cognizant of the needs of your many customers. Until I can shop comfortably with a store scooter, I will be spending my money elsewhere.

Jeanie Le Claire, Kenosha