Letter to the Editor: Republican attack ads

Earn $174,000 every year, a guaranteed 2 or 6-year employment with the possibility of lifetime extensions, full medical coverage from the first day and the stability of a substantial retirement fund.

Receive payment from industry and private benefactors for re-employment assistance. Command instant news press, radio and television coverage. All this and more can be yours.

No specific skill, training, or talent is required, save the ability to hold the attention of your adoring friends and neighbors, while reciting whatever enters your mind.

If you have the ability to expand any fact into a polarizing statement about your competition, this could be you.

One of our graduates was able to take a Wall Street Journal editorial of 5/9/22, titled "Schumer's Radical abortion bill", and using my "Creative Fiction Writing" course, modified that editorial to paint Mandela Barnes as supporting abortion for sex selection, abortion up to the moment of birth and taxpayer funded abortion.

None of those statements are true, but "Truth, justice and the American way" need not stand in your path. None of those statements are able to be disproved using statements found within that editorial.

If a statement were made that when impregnated by a space alien, Barnes supports Taxpayer funded medical and financial support until the alien child reaches 18 years, this also would not be able to be proved or disproved.

Since the 'Republican party of Wisconsin' created, printed, and mailed those statements about Barnes, which I received, I assume they continue to support them.

George Arf, Pleasant Prairie