Wisconsin Republicans blocked the meningitis and chickenpox vaccine requirement/policy because some parents complained the mandate “tramples” their liberties. Isn’t our legislature’s decision-making supposed to look out for the welfare of our entire population? These vaccines are safe and prevent serious problems. Their cost is minimal relative to getting the treatment and potential consequences of these diseases.

If the Republicans are going to vote for personal choice over societal benefit, are they going to write a law that says the individual and not society is going to bear the costs of getting these diseases if they choose not to get vaccinated? It only makes sense that if they write laws that advocate for individual choice, the individual should be responsible for the consequences of their choice.

Lastly, why are people (many of our legislators in this case) with less knowledge and understanding on a topic ignoring specialists with more knowledge and better understanding on topics? If you think about it, not much good will come out of that group.

James Shapiro, Kenosha