Letter to the Editor: Ricchio: Help those who are lonely

The pandemic has taught us many lessons including how to navigate this new world of social distancing and isolating ourselves.

What we’ve all experienced is a constant reality for many older people and people with disabilities: loneliness and social isolation.

In the U.S., 40% of people who have a disability and 43% of people age 65 or older say they feel lonely some or all of the time.

Two-thirds of adults in the U.S. are socially isolated, with 66% reporting that their anxiety levels have increased during the pandemic according to the AARP Foundation.

Studies confirm that there are serious physical, emotional and psychological health impacts due to loneliness and isolation.

What can we do? We can check in on friends, family and neighbors now and year round.

Make a friendly phone call or schedule a video chat. Ask if they need anything — groceries, hobby supplies or their driveway or walkway shoveled.

If you live nearby, knock on their door. Have a brief conversation, observing safety restrictions, of course. If they are able to join you outside safely, you can both benefit from the human contact and fresh air. Even if it’s only for a few minutes.

So let’s all do what we can to support older people and people with disabilities.

The simple act of showing you care can make a world of difference for someone who is alone and lonely.

Margaret Ricchio, Kenosha

