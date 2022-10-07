 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the Editor: Second Amendment rights

In the Letters from Readers on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, 

The article written by Rex Reeve sounded like he was really agitated because Tim Michels Was a successful businessman.

Who would he like be governor, someone who can't pay their rent?

Also, Sen. Baldwin forgot to mention three times more lives are saved than killed by legal gun owners. It is a very relaxing and peaceful feeling that I can and will protect myself, family, property and friends against people who want to hurt anyone who has something they want.

America must never lose the Second Amendment right.

Lloyd Jester, Pleasant Prairie 

