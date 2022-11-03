Letter to the Editor: Thank you John Hambrock

Throughout the pandemic, as life was changing daily and fear and mistrust were at an all time high, it was a comforting constant to open up the K-News on my computer. But the most comforting feature for me during times when laughs were few and far between was the column of local cartoonist John Hambrock. The daily adventures of that sweet little genius Edison Lee was my go to for some humor. Edison's dysfunctional family didn't make our life in the pandemic seem quite as bad. Edison Lee provides something for every family member, from the live-in grandfather to the calm and loving parents who take Edison's inventions and interesting view of life all in their stride. So this is just a short letter to say thanks to John Hambrock for giving us a hero we can all relate to and who's become like a member of our own family. Keep up the great work and thank you for always providing a bright spot in our daily lives.