My family and I live in Kenosha. On March 16, my adult son, Tom Parshall, died. He was driving — was on his way home from shopping. He suffered a heart attack. He had stopped at a stop sign and had enough presence of mind to put his car in park. He died instantly.

The other drivers behind him came to his rescue. They broke several windows in an attempt to get to him and help him. They called paramedics.

Our family wants to express our gratitude for their selfless act of courage. What a blessing to know that there are good people in this world. With special thanks from our family to each of these dear people from Kenosha who stopped to help.

Carole Parshall, Kenosha