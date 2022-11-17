Letter to the Editor: Things should be standard country-wide

Well the midterms are done and no fraud nor theft votes are cast. The only thing troubling is why certain areas in the country can't have votes counted on the day of the voting instead of in some cases multiple days after. Never was that way. Voting process should be standard country wide.

The federal constitution and amendments were the guidelines that states followed but not so now. The states have taken to run on there own like with the marijuana approval referendum to the states. How can the states adopt laws legalizing its use and the feds law has it illegal? We all have opinions but the rules of law must be standard to have clear enforcement of the law.

To the Green movement/poor people that profess the collapse of our environment and country because of fossil fuels: Small cyclical variations of the shape of earth's orbit that cause its wobble and angle its axis play key roles in influencing global climate. Look into how the arctic and Antarctica was a tropical area. This was 55 million years ago, and for the last million years CO2 levels have been between 180 ppm and 300 ppm. At 50 million years ago, CO2 may have reached 1000 ppm. With these numbers, average temperature was 10 degrees Celsius warmer than today. With that the earth had little ice and water levels much higher.

So, Biden is push for killing fossil fuels is questionable when researching the causes of the ice ages, which there is tons of info. The way that I look at it was that the ice age was caused by fossil fuels or the changes in global rotation. Hey Mr. President, come on man, look it up.

Patrick Juliana, Somers