Letter to the Editor: Tim Michels' fear campaign

In recent weeks Tim Michels has resorted to "the fear of crime" approach in an attempt to boost his candidacy. This of course is not a new approach for Republicans. The founder of the "use crime to scare voters" was none other than Richard Nixon during the 1968 presidential campaign.

Recent TV ads from his campaign and outside interest groups have attempted to portray Governor Evers as not only weak on crime but also using his executive power to release dangerous felons.

Unfortunately truth and accuracy are both sadly missing from these ads. In one ad Evers is blamed for paroling 895 dangerous felons. What the ad does not tell you is that these releases were done by the Wisconsin Parole Commission, an agency that the Governor does not control. Furthermore, all of those released had served time and over half of the paroles were mandated by state law.

As Governor, Evers has delegated over 100 million dollars to aid law enforcement and violence prevention programs. He also provided state troopers with a 10% pay increase. Other anti-crime initiatives like tougher gun laws and more money for mental health initiatives unfortunately have been rejected by the Republican controlled legislature.

In comparison, Michels' crime prevention proposals are the old reactive "lock 'em up and throw away the key" approach and putting more guns in more places. For example, he opposes red flag laws, federal legislation making it harder for domestic violence abusers to possess firearms, supports legislation allowing 18 year old Wisconsinites to buy AR-15s with no waiting period, and favors allowing guns to be brought onto school grounds.

On November 8th voters will have the opportunity to choose between these starkly different approaches to crime control and prevention.

John Neuenschwander, Kenosha