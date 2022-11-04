Letter to the Editor: Vote for competence

Hershel Walker, are you here to help Truck Driver Michels for Governor, Millionaire Johnson for Senator and, here in Kenosha, Mr. Rodriquez for Clerk of Courts?

Tony Evers has received hearty endorsements from the Mayor and County Executive and other community leaders for his quiet, timely and full assistance during the 2020 events. Governor Evers' long experience and his quiet, effective leadership in education has helped Wisconsin return to national respect. I know personally of his effectiveness as CESA 6 Superintendent during my own years as superintendent in Beaver Dam (Dodgeland).

Senator Barnes has a much better sound than Millionaire Johnson, whose allegiance to his own kind and the sponsor of The Big Lie (el ex-Presidento Trumpo) have made him our best senator since Joe McCarthy.

The opposition to Rebecca Metaska-Mentik has only the experience of being a republican to qualify for the Clerk of Courts job whereas Rebecca has years of exemplary performance and the respect of all staff, democrat or republican.

The only mystery in the forthcoming election is how any of our many kind, thoughtful, professionally successful citizens could cast a ballot for any of the republican candidates.

Vote for competence - please.

Howard Moon, Kenosha