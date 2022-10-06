Letter to the Editor: Vote for those who will work for us

The first article of the 10/1/22 Kenosha News is about GOP appointees not willing to leave their positions, the GOP state legislature not moving to confirm governor appointees, and the GOP majority WI Supreme Court ruling that appointees whose terms have expired don’t have to leave their positions.

Do we really want our “representatives” to be able to change the rules whenever it suits themselves? I think not! They are supposed to be looking out for all of us and they aren’t. I think when our representatives don’t work for us (we are paying their salaries) they should be fired and we should start again. Think about it when you go to the polls. We should people that work for us!